Newsify
newsify.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Newsify app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Read and share your favorite websites and blogs on your iPhone, iPad or computer with an amazing newspaper-like layout.
Website: newsify.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Newsify. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.