Nesto is a convenient Pomodoro timer with embedded music and notifications for desktop and mobile devices. This app enables you to deeply focus on your tasks, be it creating, studying or working. Uninterrupted music allows you to get in the “state of flow” even in a noisy environment.

Website: nesto.cc

