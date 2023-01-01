Nestlé Nespresso S.A., trading as Nespresso, is an operating unit of the Nestlé Group, based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Nespresso machines brew espresso and coffee from coffee capsules, a type of pre-apportioned single-use container, or reusable capsules, of ground coffee beans, sometimes with added flavorings.

Website: nespresso.com

