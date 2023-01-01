Neatro
app.neatro.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Neatro app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Neatro is the online Agile retrospective platform designed to help teams improve continuously.
Website: neatro.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Neatro. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.