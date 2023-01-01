Navy Federal Credit Union (or Navy Federal) is a global credit union headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, chartered and regulated under the authority of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Navy Federal is the largest natural member (or retail) credit union in the United States, both in asset size and in membership. As of March 2021, Navy Federal has US $138.6 billion in assets, and has 10.1 million members.

Website: my.navyfederal.org

