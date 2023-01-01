WebCatalogWebCatalog
Nami Exchange is one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges founded by a Vietnamese team. The Nami Exchange mobile application allows users to access Nami's ecosystem and make trades with nearly 1000 crypto pairs. Together with the official Nami Exchange website, the mobile application provides users with a seamless, secure and optimized experience for smooth trading.

