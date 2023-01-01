WebCatalogWebCatalog
myinvestor

myinvestor

app.myinvestor.es

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the myinvestor app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

We are the neobank of freedom: no conditions or commissions. Free account paid at 1.25% TIN/APR the first year up to €30,000. And we extend the remuneration to 1.50% APR if you make investments of €300 per month in our indexed portfolios (roboadvisor), funds and plans. Without payroll domiciliation.

Website: myinvestor.es

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to myinvestor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Ripio

Ripio

app.ripio.com

Integratec

Integratec

app.integratec.com

DIRECTV GO

DIRECTV GO

directvgo.com

Diario ABC

Diario ABC

abc.es

Waynimóvil

Waynimóvil

app.waynimovil.ar

Bnext

Bnext

bnext.es

Ecuafact

Ecuafact

app.ecuafact.com

Wibond

Wibond

app.wibond.co

Crehana

Crehana

crehana.com

Rakuten España

Rakuten España

rakuten.es

Sesame

Sesame

app.sesametime.com

Envíopack

Envíopack

app.enviopack.com