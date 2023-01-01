myCANAL
canalplus.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the myCANAL app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Watch the best programs, films, series, sports in direct streaming or replay. The TV program of all channels is free and without advertising.
Website: canalplus.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to myCANAL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.