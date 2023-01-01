With MProfit, you can manage & track your investments across a large number of asset classes that seamlessly integrate with MProfit’s comprehensive accounting module. You can import trade data directly into MProfit from 3000+ sources and generate investment & accounting reports to obtain actionable portfolio insights.

Website: mprofit.in

