MP3Quran
mp3quran.net
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the MP3Quran app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The best application for listening to the Qur’an, which includes hundreds of reciters, in high quality, and without the Internet, with the availability of Qur’anic radio stations and broadcasts of the Mecca and Medina channel, in addition to videos suitable for WhatsApp statuses.
Website: mp3quran.net
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MP3Quran. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.