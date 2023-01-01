Moneycontrol
moneycontrol.com
Moneycontrol App is Asia's #1 App for Business & Finance. Track the latest updates on Indian and Global financial markets on your smartphone with the Moneycontrol App. It covers multiple assets from BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX exchanges, so you can track Indices (Sensex & Nifty), Stocks, Futures, Options, Mutual Funds, Commodities and Currencies with ease. Monitor your investments with Portfolio and Watchlist. Stay updated with the wide range of news covered in our News and Personal Finance sections. Get expert’s views, in-depth coverage and analysis of the financial markets with live streaming of CNBC AWAAZ (Hindi), CNBC BAJAR (Gujarati) and CNBC PRIME HD.
