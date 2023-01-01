Mindgrasp
app.mindgrasp.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Mindgrasp app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mindgrasp instantly creates accurate notes and answers questions from any Document, PDF, YouTube Video, Zoom Meeting, Webinar Recording, Podcast and much more!
Website: mindgrasp.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mindgrasp. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.