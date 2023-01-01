Microsoft Planner is a planning application available on the Microsoft Office 365 platform. The application is available to premium, business, and educational subscribers to Office 365.On June 6, 2016 Microsoft made the application available for general release and rolled it out over the first few weeks to eligible subscription plans.Planner enables users and teams to create plans, assemble and assign tasks, share files, communicate and collaborate with other users, and receive progress updates via various means on the Office 365 platform. Each new plan created in Planner automatically creates a new Office 365 group.

Website: tasks.office.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Planner. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.