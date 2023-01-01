Microsoft Kaizala
web.kaiza.la
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Kaizala app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with your entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. With Kaizala you efficiently assign and track tasks or collect data with individuals or large groups–even if they’re not within your organization.
Website: microsoft.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Kaizala. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Microsoft Planner
tasks.office.com
Microsoft Project
project.microsoft.com
Exact
exact.com
Microsoft To Do
to-do.live.com
Effortix
app.effortix.com
IngestAI
app.ingestai.io
Atlas
team.atlassian.com
Crossref
crossref.org
The Container Store
containerstore.com
Microsoft Start
microsoftstart.com
VirtualSpace
app.virtualspace.ai
Groupeasy
us.groupeasy.com