Microsoft Delve
delve.office.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Delve app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Get personal insights and relevant information based on who you work with and what you work on.
Website: support.microsoft.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Delve. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.