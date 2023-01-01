WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft Clarity

Microsoft Clarity

clarity.microsoft.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Clarity app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.

Website: clarity.microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Clarity. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Formcarry

Formcarry

formcarry.com

Inspectlet

Inspectlet

inspectlet.com

Deputy

Deputy

once.deputy.com

Document360

Document360

portal.document360.io

Resume.io

Resume.io

resume.io

DueFocus

DueFocus

web.duefocus.com

ParseHub

ParseHub

parsehub.com

Twissy

Twissy

my.twissy.io

Jibble

Jibble

app.jibble.io

LibreTranslate

LibreTranslate

libretranslate.com

Breathe

Breathe

login.breathehr.com

Synder

Synder

go.synder.com