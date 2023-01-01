Apps that assist with running a business or provide a means to collaborate, edit, or share content for teams/businesses. For example: job search resources, customer resource management, collaboration, enterprise resource planning, point of sale, clinic management.

Website: metrotechs.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Metrotechs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.