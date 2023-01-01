Medianova
Medianova provides global CDN solutions and cloud platforms, experienced in streaming, encoding, caching, microcaching, hybrid CDN and web site acceleration. With its footprint in 20 countries and 100% SSD powered anycast network, Medianova is one of the fastest https secure CDNs in Europe and in Middle East based on Cedexis.
