MARA
app.mara-solutions.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the MARA app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Get your personal AI Review Response Generator. React 3x faster to every customer review with individual responses written by your personal AI assistant. Your review assistant speaks every language and works for all types of reviews. Simple copy and paste tool to respond directly in review platforms (e.g. Google, Booking, Tripadvisor, etc.) or in your favorite online reputation management platform.
Website: mara-solutions.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MARA. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.