Punto Fa, S.L., trading as Mango, is a Spanish clothing design and manufacturing company, founded in Barcelona, Spain by brothers Isak Andic and Nahman Andic. Mango is an internationally famous multinational which designs, manufactures and markets women’s and men’s clothing and accessories.

Website: shop.mango.com

