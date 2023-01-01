Mango Languages is an online language learning resource based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Jason Teshuba, Mike Teshuba, Ryan Whalen and Mike Goulas founded the service in 2007. Jason Teshuba serves as the CEO of Mango Languages. As of April 2019, Mango Languages offers 71 language courses. Additionally, the service offers English lessons in 17 languages and specialty courses to teach cultural differences. Courses are accessible from a web browser or an app. In 2013, Mango Languages earned $7.9 million in revenue.. In June, 2019, Mango launched a new brand identity and released “major advancements to its platform,” including “new personalized, adaptive, conversation-based lessons in over 70 languages for web, iOS, and Android.”

Website: learn.mangolanguages.com

