ManagePlaces is a Project Management platform for construction companies. The web-based platform offers many features to support and enable easy project & task management, document management, finance management, team collaboration and performance tracking. Tailored to the needs of the construction industry ManagePlaces helps businesses to centralise, automate and scale their work.

