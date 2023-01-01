ManagePlaces is a Project Management platform for construction companies. The web-based platform offers many features to support and enable easy project & task management, document management, finance management, team collaboration and performance tracking. Tailored to the needs of the construction industry ManagePlaces helps businesses to centralise, automate and scale their work.

Website: manageplaces.com

