MagicPod
app.magicpod.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the MagicPod app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
MagicPod official website. This is an AI test automation cloud service that supports both mobile app testing and browser (web app) testing. It helps speed up release cycles with rich functionality and high maintainability.
Website: magicpod.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MagicPod. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.