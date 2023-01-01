MacRumors.com is a website that aggregates Mac and Apple related news, rumors, and reports. The site was launched February 24, 2000, in Richmond, Virginia, and is owned by Arnold Kim. By consolidating reports and cross-referencing claims, MacRumors attempts to keep track of the rumor community.

Website: macrumors.com

