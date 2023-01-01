Macro Deck Web

Control and automate your Stream, Game, Smart Home... with Macro Deck! Macro Deck is a open source software which can be used as a simple macro pad or even as an powerful automation solution for streaming, gaming, content creation and more.

Website: macrodeck.org

