Luminal
app.getluminal.com
Clean, transform and analyze large datasets at lightspeed with AI. Fast, powerful, and a breeze to use, Luminal gives you the superpowers of a professional data analyst, with none of the complexity. Perform powerful editing operations, answer sophisticated questions and run AI-enabled operations over large amounts of data using nothing but natural language.
Website: getluminal.com
