Linux Survival

Linux Survival

linuxsurvival.com

Linux Survival is a free tutorial designed to make it as easy as possible to learn Linux. Even though Linux has hundreds of commands, there are only about a dozen you need to know to perform most basic tasks. This tutorial uses a simulated Linux terminal so you can practice what you learn. To try it out, type "ls" (without the quotation marks) next to the "zoo>" prompt in the terminal and then hit Enter.

