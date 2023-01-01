Linux Survival
linuxsurvival.com
Linux Survival is a free tutorial designed to make it as easy as possible to learn Linux. Even though Linux has hundreds of commands, there are only about a dozen you need to know to perform most basic tasks. This tutorial uses a simulated Linux terminal so you can practice what you learn. To try it out, type "ls" (without the quotation marks) next to the "zoo>" prompt in the terminal and then hit Enter.
