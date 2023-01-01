LINE WORKS is a tool that provides all the communication you need for work in one app, including the LINE chat and stamps, as well as a calendar, and address book. Each company, organization, or team can register and use LINE WORKS, and the first person to start LINE WORKS can add/invite members to start communication. With LINE WORKS, people of different generations and IT experience can communicate more smoothly, regardless of the size of the company, the type of industry, or the type of job ! Business chat: LINE WORKS is a tool that allows you to complete all the communication necessary for work in one app, including the familiar chat and stamps from LINE, as well as a calendar and address book. Each company, organization, or team can register and use LINE WORKS, and communication begins when the first person to open LINE WORKS adds/invites members. With LINE WORKS, you can facilitate communication between people of different generations and IT experience, regardless of company size, industry, or occupation!

Website: line.worksmobile.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LINE WORKS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.