LegalZoom
legalzoom.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the LegalZoom app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
LegalZoom.com, Inc. is an online legal technology company that helps its customers create legal documents without necessarily having to hire a lawyer. Available documents include wills and living trusts, business formation documents, copyright registrations, and trademark applications.
Website: legalzoom.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LegalZoom. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.