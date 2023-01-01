LegalZoom.com, Inc. is an online legal technology company that helps its customers create legal documents without necessarily having to hire a lawyer. Available documents include wills and living trusts, business formation documents, copyright registrations, and trademark applications.

Website: legalzoom.com

