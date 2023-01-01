Leexi
app.leexi.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Leexi app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Leexi - AI meetings. The conversational intelligence platform. Transcribe, analyse and summarize your calls and video conferences. Transcend your quotas, speed up onboarding and automate your follow-up emails. Make every interaction count.
Website: leexi.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Leexi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.