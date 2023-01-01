Lazada Thailand

Lazada Group is a Singaporean multinational technology company which focuses mainly on e-commerce. Founded by Maximilian Bittner with the backing of Rocket Internet in 2012, it is currently owned by the Alibaba Group after its acquisition in 2016. In 2014, Lazada Group operated sites in multiple countries and had raised approximately US$647 million over several investment rounds from its investors such as Tesco, Temasek Holdings, Summit Partners, JPMorgan Chase, Investment AB Kinnevik and Rocket Internet. In September 2019, Lazada claimed it was the top e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia with more than 50 million active buyers annually.

Website: lazada.co.th

