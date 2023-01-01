Read email newsletters on your schedule, not theirs. Email newsletters are a great way to keep up-to-date with your favorite blogs and content creators. However, they often arrive at awkward times when you don't have the time to read them. When that happens, you can either choose to read it there and then, killing your productivity, or you can choose to read it later, risking forgetting all about it. Not to mention newsletters tend to clog up your inbox which is full of other important emails that need your attention. LaterMail solves this problem by giving your newsletter emails a dedicated space, to be read at your conveneince, whenever your schedule allows. Think of it like an RSS feed for newsletter emails, wrapped in a nice, easy to use, cross platform app.

Website: latermail.app

