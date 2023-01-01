LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords online. The standard version of LastPass comes with a web interface, but also includes plugins for various web browsers and apps for many smartphones. It also includes support for bookmarklets. LogMeIn, Inc. acquired LastPass in October 2015.

Website: lastpass.com

