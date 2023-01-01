Your wait is over! To make trading simple and lucrative, Kotak Securities brings you Kotak Neo. A dependable stock trading app to achieve your financial freedom effectively. So, start your journey in the world of the stock market with our easy-to-understand and easy-to-use app. Start online trading in the share market with Kotak Securities. Invest in F&O, IPO, Mutual Funds, Derivatives, and Intraday at zero Brokerage. Open your Demat account now. It's fast, easy, and secure.

Website: kotaksecurities.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kotax Neo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.