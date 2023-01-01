Koan
app.koan.co
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Koan app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Koan is an organizational alignment software platform that helps teams manage goals and status collaboratively. Align and engage through the power of habit.
Website: koan.co
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Koan. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.