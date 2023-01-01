Infomaniak kMeet
kmeet.infomaniak.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Infomaniak kMeet app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Infomaniak Meet is a videoconferencing solution that respects your privacy for all your discussions. No e-mail address, no advertising and no registration are required. Your discussions are not analysed and are only transmitted through Infomaniak servers in Switzerland.
Website: infomaniak.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infomaniak kMeet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.