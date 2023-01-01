WebCatalogWebCatalog
Klassenbuch

Klassenbuch

einfache.schule

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Klassenbuch app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Class diary online. The class diary, attendance, seating plans and checklists are always with you on the web and in the app - also for students upon request.

Website: klassentagebuch.online

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Klassenbuch. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

SRF Meteo

SRF Meteo

srf.ch

ARD Mediathek

ARD Mediathek

ardmediathek.de

Anime on Demand

Anime on Demand

anime-on-demand.de

Notenbuch

Notenbuch

einfache.schule

Digi4school

Digi4school

digi4school.at

drkserver

drkserver

portal.drkserver.org

METRO

METRO

metro.de

Gründerszene

Gründerszene

businessinsider.de

BlutdruckDaten

BlutdruckDaten

blutdruckdaten.de

TVNOW

TVNOW

tvnow.de

awork

awork

app.awork.io

mobiliteit.lu

mobiliteit.lu

mobiliteit.lu