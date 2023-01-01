KinoPoisk (Russian: KinoPoisk, a portmanteau of "cinema" and "search") is a Russian online database of information related to films, TV shows including cast, production team, biographies, plot summaries, ratings, and reviews. Since 2018 (as KinoPoisk HD) also a subscription video on demand streaming service with several thousand films, TV series, cartoons, including premieres and exclusive ones, has also been available. Movie search, movie news, user reviews, cinema posters, photos, posters, trailers, box office receipts and much more.

Website: kinopoisk.ru

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to КиноПоиск. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.