Khalti
web.khalti.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Khalti app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Khalti Digital Wallet and Payment Gateway Pay bills, Send money and Accept payments online instantly from anywhere in Nepal using your phone.
Website: khalti.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Khalti. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.