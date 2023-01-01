Kenjo
app.kenjo.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Kenjo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The HR & Operations hub to manage a deskless workforce We help you to simplify HR processes, optimise time management, and stay legally compliant
Website: kenjo.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kenjo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Zoho People
accounts.zoho.com
Built for Teams
app.builtforteams.com
HRappka
app.hrappka.pl
Ally
app.sellead.com
factoHR
app.factohr.com
LeaveBoard
leaveboard.com
OpsBase
app.opsbase.com
Kredily
app.kredily.com
HR Neeti
hrneeti.net
dokify
dokify.net
Employer Flexible myHR
hris.employerflexible.com
Team Engine
employer.teamengine.io