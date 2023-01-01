Kendis is a Digital Program Board used to Plan and Manage Agile Release Trains, Releases and Portfolio. Providing organisations with perfect and instant visualisation during their Program or Solution Increment. Kendis integrates with JIRA and offers real-time 2-way sync. Kendis Board can be used for; P.I Planning (SAFe), Distributed Teams Planning, Dependency Tracking, Release Management, Solution Train (SAFe), Portfolio Management

Website: kendis.io

