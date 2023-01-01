Kalender
termine.schule
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Kalender app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
We host calendars for schools. - As a school administration you can edit calendars in the browser, in Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android and iOS. - All teachers, students and parents can view the calendar online or with Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android 1 and iOS subscribe. - For an overview, you can view the annual calendar and print it out directly from the browser. - You can embed your calendars in a customized design on your school homepage. We recommend homepage.schule
Website: termine.schule
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kalender. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Liveli Planner
app.liveliplanner.com
iCloud Calendar
icloud.com
Possip
weeklypossip.com
Google Classroom
classroom.google.com
DIKSHA
diksha.gov.in
Disroot Calc
calc.disroot.org
Dinantia
app.dinantia.com
Disroot Pads
pad.disroot.org
EduBrisk
app.edubrisk.com
Musicnotes
musicnotes.com
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Noteflight
noteflight.com