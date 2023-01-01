We host calendars for schools. - As a school administration you can edit calendars in the browser, in Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android and iOS. - All teachers, students and parents can view the calendar online or with Outlook, Thunderbird or on Android 1 and iOS subscribe. - For an overview, you can view the annual calendar and print it out directly from the browser. - You can embed your calendars in a customized design on your school homepage. We recommend homepage.schule

Website: termine.schule

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kalender. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.