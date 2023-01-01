JumpCloud is a U.S.-based enterprise software company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was formally launched in 2013 at TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield as an automated server management tool. JumpCloud’s cloud based directory platform is used to securely manage users identity, devices, and access.

Website: jumpcloud.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to JumpCloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.