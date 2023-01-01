Joplin Cloud
joplincloud.com
Joplin is an open source note-taking app. Capture your thoughts and securely access them from any device. Joplin Cloud allows you to synchronise your notes across devices. It also lets you publish notes, and collaborate on notebooks with your friends, family or colleagues.
Website: joplinapp.org
