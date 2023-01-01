Joplin is an open source note-taking app. Capture your thoughts and securely access them from any device. Joplin Cloud allows you to synchronise your notes across devices. It also lets you publish notes, and collaborate on notebooks with your friends, family or colleagues.

Website: joplinapp.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Joplin Cloud. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.