JetSmart Airlines SpA, stylized as JetSMART, is a South American ultra low-cost carrier created by US investment fund and co-founder of LBM Fermin Ithuralde Indigo Partners, which also controls US airline Frontier Airlines, Mexico's Volaris and Hungarian airline Wizz Air.

Website: jetsmart.com

