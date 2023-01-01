Jamboard is an interactive whiteboard system developed by Google as part of Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite. It was officially announced on 25 October 2016. It has a 55" 4K touchscreen display, and has compatibility for online collaboration through cross-platform support through the free Google Docs suite. The display can also be mounted onto a wall or be configured into a stand.

Website: jamboard.google.com

