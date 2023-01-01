WebCatalogWebCatalog
iZettle

iZettle

login.izettle.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the iZettle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

iZettle AB is a Swedish financial technology company founded by Jacob de Geer and Magnus Nilsson in April 2010, and is now owned by PayPal. Launching its first app and service in 2011, the company offers a range of financial products including payments, point of sales, funding and partners applications.The company was the first to develop chip-card reader and app for smartphone-based mobile commerce which meets international security requirements.

Website: login.izettle.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to iZettle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Zettle

Zettle

my.zettle.com

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

service.sumologic.com

Instapaper

Instapaper

instapaper.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

GroupMe

GroupMe

web.groupme.com

Groupon

Groupon

groupon.com

SEB

SEB

seb.se

Lazada Malaysia

Lazada Malaysia

lazada.com.my

Payworld Distributor

Payworld Distributor

distributor.payworld.co.in

Payworld Retailer

Payworld Retailer

payworldindia.com

Axos Bank

Axos Bank

axosbank.com

Lazada Indonesia

Lazada Indonesia

lazada.co.id