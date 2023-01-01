IXL is the world's most popular subscription-based learning site for K–12. Used by over 12 million students, IXL provides personalized learning in more than 8,500 topics, covering math, language arts, science, social studies, and Spanish. Interactive questions, awards, and certificates keep kids motivated as they master skills.

Website: ixl.com

