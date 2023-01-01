Xigua Video is a video platform owned by ByteDance. With the slogan "Lighting up curiosity about life", it helps everyone discover their favorite videos through intelligent recommendations and helps video creators easily share their video works. Xigua Video (Chinese: 西瓜视频; pinyin: Xīguā shìpín) is a Chinese online video-sharing platform owned by ByteDance. Originally serving primarily as a sharing platform for Toutiao's user-created short videos, Xigua now also produces film and television content. As of June 2020, the platform has 131 million monthly active users.

Website: ixigua.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 西瓜视频. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.