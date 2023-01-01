WebCatalogWebCatalog
西瓜视频

西瓜视频

ixigua.com

Xigua Video is a video platform owned by ByteDance. With the slogan "Lighting up curiosity about life", it helps everyone discover their favorite videos through intelligent recommendations and helps video creators easily share their video works. Xigua Video (Chinese: 西瓜视频; pinyin: Xīguā shìpín) is a Chinese online video-sharing platform owned by ByteDance. Originally serving primarily as a sharing platform for Toutiao's user-created short videos, Xigua now also produces film and television content. As of June 2020, the platform has 131 million monthly active users.

Website: ixigua.com

