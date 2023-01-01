Israel Post is the trading name of the Israel Postal Company (Hebrew: דואר ישראל, romanized: Do'ar Yisra'el), formerly called the Israel Postal Authority, which is a government-owned corporation that provides postal services in Israel.

Website: israelpost.co.il

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to דואר ישראל. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.